NC Ferry Division to host career fair in Brunswick County

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Ferry Division has announced a career fair at the NC Works Brunswick County Career Center on Feb. 2.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The division is looking for people at all experience levels, such as entry-level parking lot attendants and experienced boat captains. Full and temporary positions will be available.

Anyone interested in attending should bring resumes, references and supporting documents. Ferry division representatives will also help explain the positions available and how employees can advance. Per the division, benefits include:

Competitive salaries

Year-round, full-time permanent employment

Shift housing available at some locations

Health insurance

Recruitment bonuses

Retirement benefits

Paid vacation, holidays and sick leave

The career center is located at 5300-7 Main Street in Shallotte. You can see jobs available by searching “Ferry” on the state jobs website and call (252) 463-7027 for more info.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.