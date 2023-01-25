Senior Connect
NC Ferry Division to host career fair in Brunswick County

The Fort Fisher and Southport Ferry
The Fort Fisher and Southport Ferry (WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Ferry Division has announced a career fair at the NC Works Brunswick County Career Center on Feb. 2.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The division is looking for people at all experience levels, such as entry-level parking lot attendants and experienced boat captains. Full and temporary positions will be available.

Anyone interested in attending should bring resumes, references and supporting documents. Ferry division representatives will also help explain the positions available and how employees can advance. Per the division, benefits include:

  • Competitive salaries
  • Year-round, full-time permanent employment
  • Shift housing available at some locations
  • Health insurance
  • Recruitment bonuses
  • Retirement benefits
  • Paid vacation, holidays and sick leave

The career center is located at 5300-7 Main Street in Shallotte. You can see jobs available by searching “Ferry” on the state jobs website and call (252) 463-7027 for more info.

