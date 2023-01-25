Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man found guilty of felony hit and run that left 16-year-old seriously injured

William Logan Buck
William Logan Buck(District Attorney Ben David)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - William Logan Buck, 21, was convicted and sentenced to 86 months in prison on Tuesday for a felony hit and run that occurred in the parking lot of the Martin Luther King Community Center.

According to a release from the District Attorney’s Office, Buck was driving a 2019 Chevy Impala on Jan. 11, 2021, when he hit a 16-year-old. He then reportedly stole the victim’s cell phone and drove away.

The juvenile sustained serious injuries and was taken to NHRMC. The Wilmington Police Department arrested Buck on Jan. 15.

Buck was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony hit and run causing serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave Matthews Band played Raleigh on Friday, 7/23/22
Dave Matthews Band to perform in Wilmington
According to an incident report, deputies responded to Old Dothan Road just before 1 p.m. Monday.
Columbus Co. homicide victim was a student at South Columbus High School
58-year-old James Richey Geiger
Brunswick Co. deputy suspended without pay following DUI arrest in Horry Co.
N.C. State Auditor Beth Wood
‘A serious mistake’: NC Auditor Beth Wood releases statement on hit-and-run charges, says she was leaving a holiday gathering
Wreck at U.S. 17 and Scotts Hill Loop Road
Pickup truck and dump truck involved in crash on U.S. 17 in New Hanover County

Latest News

The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck...
Troopers searching for driver of 18-wheeler involved in fatal wreck
Three anglers had a close encounter with a humpback whale about six miles offshore of...
VIDEO: Anglers get up close look at humpback whale off of Wrightsville Beach
Three anglers had a close encounter with a humpback whale about six miles offshore of...
VIDEO: Anglers get close encounter with whale off of Wrightsville Beach (Source: Andy Connette)
The graves of Joshua Strand's dogs
Woman charged with cruelty to animals after man finds his dogs dead in Pender Co.