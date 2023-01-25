Man found guilty of felony hit and run that left 16-year-old seriously injured

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - William Logan Buck, 21, was convicted and sentenced to 86 months in prison on Tuesday for a felony hit and run that occurred in the parking lot of the Martin Luther King Community Center.

According to a release from the District Attorney’s Office, Buck was driving a 2019 Chevy Impala on Jan. 11, 2021, when he hit a 16-year-old. He then reportedly stole the victim’s cell phone and drove away.

The juvenile sustained serious injuries and was taken to NHRMC. The Wilmington Police Department arrested Buck on Jan. 15.

Buck was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony hit and run causing serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

