Lane closed along U.S. 421 following crash

According to the announcement, a vehicle crash has caused the lane closure.
According to the announcement, a vehicle crash has caused the lane closure.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right, southbound lane of U.S. 421/U.S. 17 is closed at this time near U.S. 74.

According to the announcement, a vehicle crash has caused the lane closure.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

