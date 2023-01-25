Lane closed along U.S. 421 following crash
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right, southbound lane of U.S. 421/U.S. 17 is closed at this time near U.S. 74.
According to the announcement, a vehicle crash has caused the lane closure.
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
https://t.co/7EuNRClKRA, US-421, South, North of Belville, Vehicle Crash, Lane Closed, at 1/25 7:13 AM— NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) January 25, 2023
