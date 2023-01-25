Judge orders crime scene, autopsy media into sealed evidence in Murdaugh trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In the most recent filing in the highly anticipated Alex Murdaugh murder trial, the presiding judge has ordered all crime scene, autopsy photos and videos into sealed evidence.

The filing, which is a joint motion from the state and defense, seals photos and videos that would graphically depict the victims.

The media can still be offered as evidence by either party as seen by the jury; however, prosecutors will have to describe generally the nature of the photo or video being introduced under the seal.

Signed by Judge Clifton Newman, the one-page document states the reason for this order is to provide a fair trial for both parties and to prevent further emotional distress to the victims’ families.

Any evidence offered or accepted under the seal cannot be copied, reproduced, disseminate photographed, or otherwise made available to the public.

It is possible for the court to later unseal any sealed evidence.

The 54-year-old Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, 52; and their youngest son, Paul, 22; at the family’s rural hunting property on June 7, 2021.

His trial continued Wednesday afternoon with opening statements from the prosecution and defense after 12 jurors and six alternates were selected earlier in the day.

