First Alert Forecast: brief round of gusty rain, storms worth staying alert for

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with an unsettled weather Wednesday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect aggressive south breezes with 30+ mph gusts, shower chances growing from morning to evening, and a slight risk of embedded strong to severe storms mainly but not exclusively from 4 to 8 p.m. After the weekend rain, 0.25 to locally 0.75+ inches of rain ought to further ding the drought. Amid the action, expect temperatures to surge to highs mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

In the wake of the storm front, expect dry and seasonably cool weather to return for the remainder of the week.

Catch your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.