Driver airlifted from one-vehicle wreck on US 130 after hitting a tree

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - A driver was airlifted to New Hanover Medical Regional Center after a one-vehicle wreck on US 130 occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:22 p.m.

According to troopers with State Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling east of US 130 when it crossed over into the center line and ran off the road. The vehicle then overcorrected, ran off the right and struck a tree.

The driver sustained injuries and is currently in stable condition.

Waccamaw Fire and Rescue and Old Dock Cypress Creek VFD provided aid at the scene.

