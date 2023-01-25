Community meeting on private well sampling for PFAS to take place in Pender Co.

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Departmental of Environment Quality is set to hold a community meeting on private well sampling at the Heide Trask Senior High School auditorium in Rocky Point on February 28.

“DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in Columbus, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties. Staff will also answer questions from the public about the private well sampling and alternate water supplies.” said the DEQ in a release.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and discuss how people can get their wells sampled by Chemours given they are downstream of their Fayetteville Works Facility. The DEQ is requiring Chemours to provide sampling, and they must also provide alternate water supplies if the tests results exceed action levels.

You can call Chemours to have your well sampled at 910) 678-1100; the line is monitored between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Since the areas that qualify for testing may expand, Chemours is required to keep your info and let you know if you become eligible for testing.

