Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in statutory rape case

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a case involving the statutory rape of a child.

According to documents obtained from the BCSO, Steven Lewis Harrell of Stedman, N.C., was arrested on Jan. 24 and has been charged with:

Statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger

Three counts of statutory sexual offense with a child 15 years of age or younger

Per the sheriff’s office website, 18-year-old Harrell is more than four years but less than six years older than the victim. As of this time, no bond has been given to him.

