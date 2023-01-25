Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in statutory rape case

18-year-old Steven Lewis Harrell
18-year-old Steven Lewis Harrell(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a case involving the statutory rape of a child.

According to documents obtained from the BCSO, Steven Lewis Harrell of Stedman, N.C., was arrested on Jan. 24 and has been charged with:

  • Statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger
  • Three counts of statutory sexual offense with a child 15 years of age or younger

Per the sheriff’s office website, 18-year-old Harrell is more than four years but less than six years older than the victim. As of this time, no bond has been given to him.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave Matthews Band played Raleigh on Friday, 7/23/22
Dave Matthews Band to perform in Wilmington
58-year-old James Richey Geiger
Brunswick Co. deputy suspended without pay following DUI arrest in Horry Co.
N.C. State Auditor Beth Wood
‘A serious mistake’: NC Auditor Beth Wood releases statement on hit-and-run charges, says she was leaving a holiday gathering
According to an incident report, deputies responded to Old Dothan Road just before 1 p.m. Monday.
Columbus Co. homicide victim was a student at South Columbus High School
Wreck at U.S. 17 and Scotts Hill Loop Road
Pickup truck and dump truck involved in crash on U.S. 17 in New Hanover County

Latest News

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins shows the victims of a shooting Tuesday in Red Springs....
Sheriff on Robeson County triple homicide victims: ‘We’ve basically taken away a family’
The Fort Fisher and Southport Ferry
NC Ferry Division to host career fair in Brunswick County
According to an incident report, deputies responded to Old Dothan Road just before 1 p.m. Monday.
Columbus Co. homicide victim was a student at South Columbus High School
Patricia Rongotes last saw her brother, Randy Hockabout, alive on Jan. 24, 1986.
Wilmington murder victim’s sister desperate for answers 37 years after brother’s death