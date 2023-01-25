Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in statutory rape case
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a case involving the statutory rape of a child.
According to documents obtained from the BCSO, Steven Lewis Harrell of Stedman, N.C., was arrested on Jan. 24 and has been charged with:
- Statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger
- Three counts of statutory sexual offense with a child 15 years of age or younger
Per the sheriff’s office website, 18-year-old Harrell is more than four years but less than six years older than the victim. As of this time, no bond has been given to him.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.