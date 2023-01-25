Senior Connect
3 dead, 1 injured in Robeson County shooting, suspect was on active parole for murder, sheriff says

46-year-old Corey Grant Leak
46-year-old Corey Grant Leak(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By Rodney Overton
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) - A suspect is in custody after three people died and another was injured in a shooting in Robeson County, the sheriff said Tuesday afternoon.

In a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office news release at 4:25 p.m., deputies said at least two people were shot in the area of Samuel Drive just south of Red Springs, which is about 15 miles southwest of Fayetteville.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins later said three people were dead and one was injured during a shooting.

Earlier, officials said they were seeking Corey Grant Leak, 46, of Red Springs as a person of interest in the case. Leak was released from prison in October 2020 and is on active parole until 2025, Wilkins said.

Leak was convicted of murder on July 12, 1996, received life, and was released in 2020.

The scene Tuesday afternoon along Samuel Drive just south of Red Springs.
The scene Tuesday afternoon along Samuel Drive just south of Red Springs.(Justin Moore/CBS 17)

Later, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect in the shootings was in custody of deputies near Maxton.

“The investigation continues and more information will be released as available,” the news release said.

