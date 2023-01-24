Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington murder victim’s sister desperate for answers 37 years after brother’s death

Patricia Rongotes last saw her brother, Randy Hockabout, alive on Jan. 24, 1986. He was found beaten to death in Wilmington the next day.
By Zach Solon
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Patricia Rongotes last saw her brother, Randy Hockabout, alive on Jan. 24, 1986. He was found beaten to death in Wilmington the next day. Rongotes says since then, her life has not been the same.

“If I was to call him and say, ‘Hey, I need such and such,’ he’d come right over and help me and now I don’t have that. Out of all my family, there is nobody that I was close to like I am him,” Rongotes said.

Hockabout’s body and car were found at what was Optimist Park along South Front Street. To this day, the case remains unsolved. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named.

“It’s very frustrating not knowing what happened to him because I really, really have missed him,” Rongotes said. “I know we’re all gonna die someday, but nobody [has] to die the way he did.”

The Wilmington Police Department says the investigation is ongoing. Police have previously told WECT the case was reviewed in 2018. The department also said evidence was sent for testing in 2006 but there was not enough DNA to create a full profile. A spokesperson said Tuesday that new leads will be reviewed as they become available.

Rongotes says she has not heard from anyone with the department in three years and wonders if she can do more to find answers.

“I don’t know if I need to call the Attorney General or the Governor or who, but there is going be some letters going out to some people,” she said. “Might even be some representative, senators, or somebody.”

Rongotes says she is desperate to discover what happened to her brother and does not plan to stop her quest for information.

“I need closure. I need peace of mind. I don’t want to have to continue to live a mile down the road and know my brother was laying out here in the cold and the rain beaten to death,” she said.

Police believe Hockabout may have been targeted because he was gay, and told WECT in 2020 that any possible suspects might no longer be alive.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil
Armed robbery suspect in custody following incident at Family Dollar in Leland
Melvin Campbell, former sergeant for the Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Lawsuit claims former sergeant was fired from Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office because of his race
Dave Matthews Band played Raleigh on Friday, 7/23/22
Dave Matthews Band to perform in Wilmington
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
58-year-old James Richey Geiger
Brunswick Co. deputy suspended without pay following DUI arrest in Horry Co.

Latest News

Wilmington murder victim’s sister desperate for answers 37 years after brother’s death
Wilmington murder victim’s sister desperate for answers 37 years after brother’s death
Jury will soon deliberate in Columbus County death penalty hearing
H2GO water transmission line damage delays water treatment plant operation
H2GO water transmission line damage delays water treatment plant operation
Wilmington City Council to vote on purchasing adaptive sport wheelchairs for students