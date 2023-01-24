Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Walmart workers to get pay raises next month

FILE - A Walmart logo is displayed outside of a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass, Sept. 3, 2019....
FILE - A Walmart logo is displayed outside of a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass, Sept. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said U.S. workers will get pay raises next month, increasing starting wages to between $14 and $19 an hour.

Company President CEO John Furner told employees in a memo Tuesday that the pay raises will be reflected in their March 2 paychecks and will come through a combination of targeted and regular annual pay increases.

Workers at 3,000 stores will get raises, increasing average pay to $17.50 an hour from $17. Starting wages currently range between $12 and $18 an hour, depending on location.

The competition for low-wage retail workers remains fierce, even as companies scale back on hiring amid a lingering labor shortage. Walmart and its competitors have raised wages several times in recent years and added benefits to retain workers, including covering in vitro fertilization, fertility testing and financial help with surrogacy and adoption.

The newest pay raises brings Walmart, the country’s largest retailer and biggest private employer, closer to many of its competitors, including Target and Amazon, that have raised their minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil
Armed robbery suspect in custody following incident at Family Dollar in Leland
Melvin Campbell, former sergeant for the Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Lawsuit claims former sergeant was fired from Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office because of his race
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
Hicks bond hearing
Warrant: Welfare check, fraud charge in Myrtle Beach led to arrest in N.C. woman’s murder
Dequan Mullins
Man pleads guilty in connection to deadly shooting on Mother’s Day in 2020

Latest News

FILE - The government alleges Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or...
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance
A Georgia judge hears arguments Tuesday on releasing the special grand jury report on former...
Don’t release Georgia grand jury report now on Trump, allies, prosecutor says
Starry night sky in Wrightsville Beach near Johnnie Mercer's Pier
Census data shows N.C. second most popular state for relocating retirees
As we near the eleven-month mark of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, sources familiar with the...
In reversal, US poised to approve Abrams tanks for Ukraine
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime...
Treasury takes another ‘extraordinary’ step on debt limit