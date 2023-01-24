Senior Connect
Spafford to play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The band Spafford is scheduled to play at the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington on April 20.

The venue announced on Twitter that tickets will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 27, at noon via Live Nation.

“Spafford is known for their astonishing improvisational ability and off-the-cuff extended jams, Spafford paints a picture in real-time each night with a musical palette known only to each other,” states the Spafford website.

The four piece band is comprised of Brian Moss, Jordan Fairless, Nick Tkachyk and Andrew Johnson.

