‘A serious mistake’: NC Auditor Beth Wood releases statement on hit-and-run charges, says she was leaving a holiday gathering
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Democratic North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood released a statement Monday morning in response to facing multiple charges related to leaving the scene of a December crash.
A spokesperson for Wood, who is in her fourth term as auditor, previously said Thursday she had no comment on the matter. CBS 17 also contacted an attorney for Wood on Thursday and did not hear back.
Her statement released Monday comes after a billboard emerged in Youngsville over the weekend, calling for her resignation.
As of Saturday, people reported seeing the billboard on the corner of US-1 and NC-96.
Wood’s full statement was sent to CBS 17 on Monday:
In response to her statement, Chris Valverde — whose car she’s charged with hitting — provided the following statement to CBS 17:
The North Carolina Republican Party also responded to Wood’s statement, calling for her to resign.
While the car accident may have been a mistake, the decision to sneak away from the scene was intentional and wholly unbecoming of an elected official.— NCGOP (@NCGOP) January 23, 2023
North Carolina deserves better from their State Auditor.
Beth Wood should resign.#ncpolhttps://t.co/LS7mloZIKy
Gov. Roy Cooper’s press secretary Sam Chan released a statement Monday afternoon about the situation:
“This was a troubling incident and the Governor is glad that the Auditor has addressed it publicly. The Governor has not communicated with her about it. There’s an investigation and court proceeding going on and he believes it’s appropriate for that to proceed,” Chan said.
Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run, as well as, leaving the scene, property damage and an infraction for unsafe movement, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told CBS 17.
According to court documents, Wood hit a parked 2016 Toyota Sedan in downtown Raleigh at about 9:12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
The documents said she turned from a direct line on South Salisbury Street and West Hargett Street while driving a 2021 Toyota Sedan and hit the vehicle.
Valverde said his daughter borrowed his car the night of the incident to get to work downtown.
Wood was charged on Dec. 12, according to court documents.
She has a court date set for Jan. 26.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.