Pickup truck and dump truck involved in crash on U.S. 17 in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic collision occurred at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Scott’s Hill Loop Rd involving a pickup truck and a dump truck on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

According to state troopers, the dump truck ran a red light as it was traveling northbound and the pickup truck was making a U-Turn when it was hit.

Crews were still working at the scene at 4:50 p.m. One lane is currently open.

First responders till WECT that nobody was injured in the crash.

