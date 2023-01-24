Senior Connect
Pickup truck and dump truck involved in crash on U.S. 17 in New Hanover County

Wreck at U.S. 17 and Scotts Hill Loop Road
Wreck at U.S. 17 and Scotts Hill Loop Road(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic collision occurred at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Scott’s Hill Loop Rd involving a pickup truck and a dump truck on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

According to state troopers, the dump truck ran a red light as it was traveling northbound and the pickup truck was making a U-Turn when it was hit.

Crews were still working at the scene at 4:50 p.m. One lane is currently open.

First responders till WECT that nobody was injured in the crash.

