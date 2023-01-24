Pickup truck and dump truck involved in crash on U.S. 17 in New Hanover County
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic collision occurred at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Scott’s Hill Loop Rd involving a pickup truck and a dump truck on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
According to state troopers, the dump truck ran a red light as it was traveling northbound and the pickup truck was making a U-Turn when it was hit.
Crews were still working at the scene at 4:50 p.m. One lane is currently open.
First responders till WECT that nobody was injured in the crash.
