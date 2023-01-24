Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New Hanover County crews fight structure fire under metal cutting machine

New Hanover County fire units responded to a structure fire at 2950 N Kerr Ave. at Master...
New Hanover County fire units responded to a structure fire at 2950 N Kerr Ave. at Master Machining on Tuesday morning, Jan. 24.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County fire units responded to a structure fire at 2950 N Kerr Ave. at Master Machining on Tuesday morning, Jan. 24.

According to NHC, they responded at 7:41 a.m. and had two units on the scene until 9:15 a.m. with a fire under a large laser metal cutting machine.

Molten metals were involved in the fire, and the machine was taken apart and lifted to allow crews to access the fire. Two employees of Master Machining worked with firefighters to put out the fire without damaging the machine even more.

The NHC Fire Marshal’s Office has labeled it as an accidental cause and is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil
Armed robbery suspect in custody following incident at Family Dollar in Leland
Melvin Campbell, former sergeant for the Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Lawsuit claims former sergeant was fired from Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office because of his race
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
Hicks bond hearing
Warrant: Welfare check, fraud charge in Myrtle Beach led to arrest in N.C. woman’s murder
Dequan Mullins
Man pleads guilty in connection to deadly shooting on Mother’s Day in 2020

Latest News

Town of Leland Fire/Rescue
Leland Fire/Rescue: Smoke visible due to controlled burn in Mallory Creek area
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Detective Lowrance at (910) 253-2915 or call...
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s assistance in identifying suspect
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for traffic changes to accommodate filming in the...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to filming
Her statement released Monday comes after a billboard emerged in Youngsville over the weekend,...
‘A serious mistake’: NC Auditor Beth Wood releases statement on hit-and-run charges, says she was leaving a holiday gathering