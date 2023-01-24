New Hanover County crews fight structure fire under metal cutting machine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County fire units responded to a structure fire at 2950 N Kerr Ave. at Master Machining on Tuesday morning, Jan. 24.

According to NHC, they responded at 7:41 a.m. and had two units on the scene until 9:15 a.m. with a fire under a large laser metal cutting machine.

Molten metals were involved in the fire, and the machine was taken apart and lifted to allow crews to access the fire. Two employees of Master Machining worked with firefighters to put out the fire without damaging the machine even more.

The NHC Fire Marshal’s Office has labeled it as an accidental cause and is investigating the incident.

