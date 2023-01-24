Man charged in murder of KC Johnson to appear in New Hanover Co. court today

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The man charged in the murder of KC Johnson is scheduled to appear in a New Hanover County courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

William Hicks has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and financial card theft.

Hicks was arrested in South Carolina and waived his right to an extradition hearing last week.

Johnson was reported missing on Jan. 13.

“Upon further investigation, it has been determined that Johnson was killed in the 1300 block of King St, Wilmington, NC on Friday, January 13, 2023,” the Wilmington Police Department stated in a news release.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.