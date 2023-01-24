Local agencies to gather for ‘Landowners Lunch and Learn’ event

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - The George Henry White Memorial Health and Education Center has announced a free event to help landowners with trees on their land save money on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., presenters will explain how landowners can reduce tax burden and gain income. Topics include the benefits of a forestry management plan, state and federal cost share programs, forestry taxation and both wild and prescribed fire.

Wanda Campbell-Clay, NC Forest Service D8 Assistant District Forester Michael Rhodes and representatives from the Farm Service Agency, N.C. Cooperative Extension and others are coordinating this event. County rangers and service foresters with the NC Forest Service serving Bladen and Columbus counties will also attend.

The center is located at 731 Farmers Union Road, and you can learn more on their website.

