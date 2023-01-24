Little River man sentenced to 30 years for murdering own mother

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Little River man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to murdering his mother.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said Colby Kopacz, 31, pleaded guilty to murder in the October 2021 death of his 54-year-old mother, Amy Kopacz.

On Oct. 29, 2021, Horry County police found Amy Kopacz dead from an assault inside her home on Little River Inn Lane.

Colby Kopacz was arrested in Florida on Nov. 24, 2021, and admitted to hitting his mother in the head multiple times.

”The Horry County Police Department should be commended for their thorough investigation,” said Josh Holford, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Amy Kopacz’s daughters, Colby Kopacz’s sisters, attended Monday’s hearing and addressed the court during the plea.

”I echo the family member’s sentiments shared in court: no sentence is ever enough to replace the life of a loved one,” Holford said, “but hopefully this quick resolution without having to re-live the trauma during a trial is a step towards healing.”

The charge of murder is a most serious offense. Kopacz must serve his entire day-for-day sentence and is not eligible for parole.

