Lane closed on Bobby Brown Bridge for repair work
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right, westbound lane of Bobby Brown Bridge along I-140 is currently closed.
According to the announcement, the lane is expected to be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 24 for repair work. During this time, crews will work on the bridge joints.
