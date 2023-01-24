Lane closed on Bobby Brown Bridge for repair work

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right, westbound lane of Bobby Brown Bridge along I-140 is currently closed.

According to the announcement, the lane is expected to be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 24 for repair work. During this time, crews will work on the bridge joints.

⚠️ Lane closure on Bobby Brown Bridge (I-140) in #Wilmington

🚧 The right westbound lane of the bridge will close Tuesday from 9a-4p

👷 #NCDOT will be repair bridge joints

🚨 Use caution and slow down! pic.twitter.com/dqdcqD8nxv — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) January 24, 2023

