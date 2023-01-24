Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Lane closed on Bobby Brown Bridge for repair work

Bobby Brown Bridge
Bobby Brown Bridge(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right, westbound lane of Bobby Brown Bridge along I-140 is currently closed.

According to the announcement, the lane is expected to be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 24 for repair work. During this time, crews will work on the bridge joints.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil
Armed robbery suspect in custody following incident at Family Dollar in Leland
Melvin Campbell, former sergeant for the Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Lawsuit claims former sergeant was fired from Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office because of his race
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
Hicks bond hearing
Warrant: Welfare check, fraud charge in Myrtle Beach led to arrest in N.C. woman’s murder
Dequan Mullins
Man pleads guilty in connection to deadly shooting on Mother’s Day in 2020

Latest News

The City of Wilmington has announced plans for traffic changes to accommodate filming in the...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to filming
A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a crash with two other cars on...
Deputy involved in three-car collision in New Hanover County
Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in...
Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a lane has reopened along...
Lane reopens on N.C. 133 following vehicle crash