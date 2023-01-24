H2GO water transmission line damage delays water treatment plant operation

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - H2GO has discovered that a 24-foot water transmission line was damaged during its preparation to complete the final reverse osmosis (RO) water plant testing. H2GO said the damage was caused by an accidental impact from utility construction work along US 17.

“This is an unfortunate setback for all of us, as it will delay H2GO’s capability to have the RO plant online as promised this month,” said Bob Walker, Executive Director at H2GO.

Repairs to the water line will delay the start-up of the water treatment plant since it is needed to deliver reverse osmosis water from the RO water plant to the elevated storage tanks and the water distribution system.

“There are some things we can’t control, and this is one of them. It is incredibly disheartening the wait will be extended a bit longer, especially when we are so close with the RO plant project schedule on track,” Stephanie Blair, Communications Director at H2GO, said. “The transmission line will be repaired, and we will place the RO water plant in operation. We remain focused on quality service and the end goal to provide our customers with clean water, free of manmade contaminants.”

Damage assessments and repairs to the 24″ finished-water transmission line are underway and expected to take a few weeks to complete, “We will keep our customers informed of any information that could affect the timeline beyond what we are anticipating for the line repair,” Blair said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.