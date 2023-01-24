Senior Connect
Greenville mom accused of setting fire to apartment with her kids inside

Mykia Hardy
Mykia Hardy(Pitt County jail/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville woman is facing arson and child abuse charges after police say she set fire to her apartment while her young children were inside.

Mykia Hardy is charged with first degree arson and two counts of child abuse.

Greenville police said the fire happened shortly after midnight in the 600 block of Glendale Court.

Hardy admitted to setting fire to her apartment while her two children, ages 4 and 8 years old, were there, according to police.

When first responders arrived no one was inside the apartment, and police said Hardy later returned to the scene with her children.

No one was injured in the fire.

The 28-year-old woman is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Her children are currently with family, but police say the Department of Social Services has been contacted about the case.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

