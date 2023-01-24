Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: from sunny & brisk to mild & unsettled

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Jan. 23, 2023
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday! Your First Alert Forecast opens with bright sunshine and seasonable 50s across the Lower Cape Fear Region. Southwesterly winds will eventually bring temperatures to the middle and upper 60s ahead of our next cold front.

Another beneficial shot of rain remains poised to come Wednesday, which will eat away another chunk of the remaining month-to-date deficit. The risk of a few embedded gusty storms will be possible, through Wednesday evening, with a marginal risk for a severe-rated storm. Primary threats include storms capable of producing damaging winds or storms that could rotate. Your First Alert Weather Team will keep tabs on the threat, and can keep you in the know while on the go with real time alerts through your Free WECT Weather app.

A return to the 50s should come just in time for the weekend. Catch those details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

