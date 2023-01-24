First Alert Forecast: from sunny & brisk to mild & unsettled

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday! Your First Alert Forecast opens with bright sunshine and seasonable 50s across the Lower Cape Fear Region. Southwesterly winds will eventually bring temperatures to the middle and upper 60s ahead of our next cold front.

Another beneficial shot of rain remains poised to come Wednesday, which will eat away another chunk of the remaining month-to-date deficit. The risk of a few embedded gusty storms will be possible, through Wednesday evening, with a marginal risk for a severe-rated storm. Primary threats include storms capable of producing damaging winds or storms that could rotate. Your First Alert Weather Team will keep tabs on the threat, and can keep you in the know while on the go with real time alerts through your Free WECT Weather app.

A return to the 50s should come just in time for the weekend.

