WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Live Oak Bank Pavilion has announced that the Dave Matthews Band 2023 tour is coming to the venue on May 30 and 31.

The Dave Matthews Band is currently promoting their upcoming album “Walk Around the Moon,” which will release on May 19.

Tickets will go on sale on February 17 on the Live Nation website.

