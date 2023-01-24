Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: “In our classroom they draw their feelings,” Teacher needs art supplies for students

Kathy Butler uses art to teach her young students how to express themselves while learning how to illustrate math problems
Community Classroom
Community Classroom(WECT)
By Frances Weller
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - One of the first things children learn how to do is color with crayons. Art is an integral part of development.

“Long before they develop writing, they can express themselves with art,” Kathy Butler, a Pre K-2 teacher at Williams Township said on her DonorsChoose page. “In our class, they draw about their feelings, illustrate math problems and stories, as well as create acts of kindness for others.”

Butler is asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school supplies. She’s hoping donors will help her purchase basic art supplies for her students.

“Our project ‘Let’s Get Artsy’ is requesting art supplies -- paint, markers, pens, paper for the art we incorporate is all of our subjects,” she said.

Butler needs $404 to get the items. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the art supplies and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation to Butler’s project, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

