Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide which took place Monday afternoon in the Tabor City area.

According to an incident report, deputies responded to Old Dothan Road just before 1 p.m. Monday. The report states that the victim was 18 years old and a handgun was involved in the incident.

“We are not releasing further details currently, pending notification of all family and further investigation,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told WECT.

