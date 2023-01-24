Senior Connect
Coast Guard shares details surrounding ‘heavy weather’ rescue off N.C. coast

The U.S. Coast Guard has shared the details surrounding the rescue of an individual from a sinking sailing vessel off the N.C. coast on Jan. 23.(PA1 TELFAIR BROWN | U.S. Coast Guard)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Coast Guard has shared details surrounding the rescue of an individual from a sinking sailing vessel off the N.C. coast on Jan. 23.

According to the report, the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center received report during the night of Jan. 22 of a 73-year-old man needing assistance aboard the 33-foot vessel “Freyja.” Due to weather conditions in the area, Freyja was taking on water approximately 155 miles east of the Cape Fear headland of Bald Head Island.

A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, along with an HC-130 Hercules crew, departed Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City and successfully hoisted the individual from the sinking vessel. There were no reported injuries.

