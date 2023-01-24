Senior Connect
Census data shows N.C. second most popular state for relocating retirees

Starry night sky in Wrightsville Beach near Johnnie Mercer's Pier
Starry night sky in Wrightsville Beach near Johnnie Mercer's Pier(Staff)
By Michael Praats
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From the beaches of Southeastern North Carolina to the mountains in the west, the Old North State has plenty to offer --- and it’s no longer a well kept secret. North Carolina took second place last year in terms of states retirees are moving to, second only to Florida.

So what’s driving the trends? Yes, N.C.’s natural beauty and mild climate makes it a great place to live, but more Americans are now retiring in the hopes of finding cheaper homes.

“Inflation and the associated rise in the cost of living are likely contributing to why over 12% of American retirees who moved in 2022 said they did so to find cheaper housing. Housing was second only to “other family reasons” (e.g., “being close to family”). Cost-conscious retirement moves are at their highest level since 2014,” according to Hire a Helper’s 2022 retiree study.

Although housing costs have gone up in the past few years in North Carolina, compared to other states it’s still relatively inexpensive. Still, as more people move to the state those affordable prices might become a thing of the past, at least in popular destinations like Wilmington.

“It really does affect that affordable housing piece, affordable housing is a huge deal around the country, but especially in these places that are attracting people moving in. That is kind of the interesting fallout from this is people will move there because of the affordability and then as they move there, the affordability starts to go away,” Miranda Marquit, Chief Data Analyst for Hire a Helper said.

While it might not be Florida which took the top spot with 11.8% of all retirees moving there North Carolina’s appeal is catching up attracting nearly 10% of retirees in 2022.

