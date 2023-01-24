Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s assistance in identifying suspect

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Detective Lowrance at (910) 253-2915 or call...
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Detective Lowrance at (910) 253-2915 or call 911.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who is believed to have obtained checks and cashed them using fake identification cards.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Detective Lowrance at (910) 253-2915 or call 911.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Detective Lowrance at (910) 253-2915 or call...
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Detective Lowrance at (910) 253-2915 or call 911.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil
Armed robbery suspect in custody following incident at Family Dollar in Leland
Melvin Campbell, former sergeant for the Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Lawsuit claims former sergeant was fired from Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office because of his race
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
Hicks bond hearing
Warrant: Welfare check, fraud charge in Myrtle Beach led to arrest in N.C. woman’s murder
Dequan Mullins
Man pleads guilty in connection to deadly shooting on Mother’s Day in 2020

Latest News

Town of Leland Fire/Rescue
Leland Fire/Rescue: Smoke visible due to controlled burn in Mallory Creek area
New Hanover County fire units responded to a structure fire at 2950 N Kerr Ave. at Master...
New Hanover County crews fight structure fire under metal cutting machine
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for traffic changes to accommodate filming in the...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to filming
Her statement released Monday comes after a billboard emerged in Youngsville over the weekend,...
‘A serious mistake’: NC Auditor Beth Wood releases statement on hit-and-run charges, says she was leaving a holiday gathering