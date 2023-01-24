Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s assistance in identifying suspect

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who is believed to have obtained checks and cashed them using fake identification cards.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Detective Lowrance at (910) 253-2915 or call 911.

