Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s assistance in identifying suspect
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who is believed to have obtained checks and cashed them using fake identification cards.
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Detective Lowrance at (910) 253-2915 or call 911.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.