Brunswick Co. deputy suspended without pay following DUI arrest in Horry Co.

58-year-old James Richey Geiger
58-year-old James Richey Geiger(Horry County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has suspended one of their deputies after he was arrested during the early hours of Jan. 23 in Horry County.

Booking information from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office states that 58-year-old James Richey Geiger was charged just after 1 a.m. for driving under the influence. He was arrested by the North Myrtle Beach Police Department.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office website, Geiger is a member of the office’s “I.M.P.A.C.T.” team, which serves to “educate citizens about current laws and techniques to deter and prevent criminal activities.”

Per the BCSO, Geiger is being suspended without pay as of this time.

This is a developing story, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

