Bitty & Beau’s to celebrate seven years in business

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bitty & Beau’s, the coffee shop which employs more than 400 individuals with intellectual & developmental disabilities nationwide, will celebrate its seventh anniversary Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Wilmington.

“We created Bitty & Beau’s Coffee to show the world that people with disabilities should be valued, accepted and included members of society, especially in the workplace,” said founder Amy Wright. “It’s a place where diversity is not just appreciated, it’s celebrated.”

The public is invited to the shop located at 4949 New Centre Drive for free hot coffee from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday. A celebration will take place at 11 a.m.

“All are invited to join for a great cup of coffee and a smile that is sure to last the whole day,” a news release states. “What began in a 500 square foot space at the corner of Wrightsville & Kerr has grown into a beloved national brand with 17 shops across 12 states. The shop is run primarily by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), and provides a one-of-a-kind experience that is changing the way people view those with disabilities.”

