Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Natural Light debuts new ‘retro’ can design

Beer company Natural Light is redesigning its beer cans to mirror their old one.
Beer company Natural Light is redesigning its beer cans to mirror their old one.(Anheuser-Busch)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Out with the new, in with the old.

Cans of Natural Light will soon be getting a retro-inspired makeover.

The look mirrors the “Natty Light” can design from 1979 as part of the company’s campaign to mature the identity of the beer, which is most popular amongst college-aged people.

There’s been no word yet from the company on when the new look will be unveiled nationwide.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil
Armed robbery suspect in custody following incident at Family Dollar in Leland
The Wilmington Police Department says that Jennifer Lynn Bougie has been found following a...
Woman found after missing person report from police in Wilmington
Southport Fire Department removes overhang at KFC/Taco Bell.
Southport Fire Department removes drive thru overhang after accident causes structural damage
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Jan. 22, 2023
First Alert Forecast: much-needed rain for Sunday, drier start to the week
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County

Latest News

Pros and cons of home improvement projects
Have a plan for home improvement projects
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students dead, adult hurt in Des Moines shooting
Have a plan for home improvement projects
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol...
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official is accused of helping Russian energy...
US: Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch