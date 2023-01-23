Senior Connect
Man pleads guilty in connection to deadly shooting on Mother’s Day in 2020

Dequan Mullins
Dequan Mullins(District Attorney Ben David)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man will spend up to 22.6 years in prison after entering a guilty plea in connection to a fatal shooting on Mother’s Day in 2020.

“Dequan Mullins, age 21, fired multiple shots from the backseat of a Hyundai Sonata at a car driven by Daiquan Jacobs, age 23, while traveling on Military Cutoff Road shortly after noon on May 10th. One round entered the rear of Jacobs’ Mercedes Benz and struck him in the back, ultimately killing him,” said District Attorney Ben David’s office in a press release.

The car ran off the road and crashed into a tree on Oleander Drive at over 100 miles per hour. He died on the scene. The DA’s office says Mullins is a local gang member, and that Jacobs was a rival.

The release says a family noticed the shooting, called 911 and directed police enough to allow them to perform a traffic stop of Mullins’ car. He run away from the car but was stopped by an officer. The gun used in the shooting was found near Mullins, and gunshot residue testing found that it was present on his hand. Video surveillance from nearby areas was also used by investigators.

The car’s other passenger was Tyquon Mallette, who plead guilty to accessory after the fact to first degree murder in March 2021 and is serving up to 9.4 years in prison. The trial for the driver, 21-year-old Montaisha Sutton, is set for April.

