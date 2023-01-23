Lucky Joe Coffee on College Road to close at the end of the month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lucky Joe Coffee has announced their plan to close their College Road location at the end of January.

According to an Instagram post, the closure comes after over seven years at the location near Peachtree Ave.

The shop attributes the closure to rising rent prices.

Their location at 2805 Alicia Way will remain open, and you can learn more about the shop on their website.

