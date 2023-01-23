Senior Connect
Lucky Joe Coffee on College Road to close at the end of the month

South College Road
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lucky Joe Coffee has announced their plan to close their College Road location at the end of January.

According to an Instagram post, the closure comes after over seven years at the location near Peachtree Ave.

The shop attributes the closure to rising rent prices.

Their location at 2805 Alicia Way will remain open, and you can learn more about the shop on their website.

