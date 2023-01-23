Local author to be featured in latest ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’ book

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local author Marie Saleeby visited the WECT studio Monday for an interview on her work’s upcoming appearance in the latest Chicken Soup for the Soul book.

“Many people said to me, ‘so Marie, how did you survive divorce? What part of, you know, what people, how did you survive it?’ and I said ‘you know my parents, and my friends, and my dog,’” Saleeby said.

Saleeby remembered the story of adopting her dog Baxter, the inspiration for the piece A Dog’s Guide to Divorce.

“I actually woke up one morning and said to my girls ‘I have to get a dog,’” she said. “I had always been a cat person.”

Baxter passed away about a year ago, but Saleeby keeps the lessons he taught her.

The royalties of the book will go to American Humane, a group that works to make sure animals are treated well.

You will be able to read the piece in Chicken Soup for the Soul: Lessons Learned from My Dog, which will release on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.