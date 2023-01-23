Senior Connect
The Indigo Girls and Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real to perform in Wilmington

The Hugh Morton Amphitheater, also known as the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
The Hugh Morton Amphitheater, also known as the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater has announced that The Indigo Girls and Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real will perform at the venue in April.

Folk duo The Indigo Girls will play on Friday, April 14. The duo recently featured in the documentary “It’s Only Life After All” at Sundance Film Festival and released their 16th studio album “Look Long” in 2020.

Rock band Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real will play on April 7 and 8. The group also played the venue last year.

Tickets for both concerts go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and can be bought on the Live Nation website.

See more musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023

