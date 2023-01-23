Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Have a plan for home improvement projects

Report: Home improvement projects increased by 20% during the heart of the pandemic
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - American homeowners spent an estimated $624 billion on home improvement projects in the heart of the pandemic according to NerdWallet’s 2022 home improvement report.

Kate Wood, a home expert at NerdWallet, said what really stood out is how few people were renovating homes in order to sell them.

“It was only something like 20% of homeowners - most people were renovating them in order to be more comfortable or get more satisfaction out of their current home,” Wood said. “So, it’s less people looking to sell or to upgrade and more that people are still nesting.”

She said there are pros and cons to doing renovations yourself and you need to consider what you are capable of doing versus what you should leave to an expert.

Wood also advised you plan on how to pay for it, whether it be a personal loan, credit card, or a home equity line of credit, but reminded consumers to not to deplete your emergency fund on cosmetic fixes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil
Armed robbery suspect in custody following incident at Family Dollar in Leland
The Wilmington Police Department says that Jennifer Lynn Bougie has been found following a...
Woman found after missing person report from police in Wilmington
Southport Fire Department removes overhang at KFC/Taco Bell.
Southport Fire Department removes drive thru overhang after accident causes structural damage
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Jan. 22, 2023
First Alert Forecast: much-needed rain for Sunday, drier start to the week
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County

Latest News

A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students dead, adult hurt in Des Moines shooting
Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Death toll from LA-area dance hall massacre climbs to 11
A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official is accused of helping Russian energy...
US: Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch
Kimberly Quattlebaum tends to one of her cows in Columbus County.
Woman searches for answers after cow is shot and killed in Columbus County
County moves forward with ordinance aimed at addressing unsheltered in downtown