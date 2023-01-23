Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Gaston Co. man loses sleep after winning $250,000 on $5 scratch-off ticket

He said he took the ticket home and started scratching it while watching TV.
The final top prize in the Mega Bucks Limited Edition game has been claimed.
The final top prize in the Mega Bucks Limited Edition game has been claimed.(Source: N.C. Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Gaston County man had a tough time sleeping on Saturday after his $5 scratch-off ticket netted him $250,000, lottery officials said.

“I was just trying to figure out if I was dreaming or something,” Paul Cobler Jr., 51, of Dallas, said. “I could barely sleep after it happened.”

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Cobler, a machinist, bought his lucky Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from the Walmart on Northwest Boulevard in Newton.

He said he took the ticket home and started scratching it while watching TV.

“I was in disbelief,” he recalled. “I just kept thinking, ‘This can’t be real.’”

Cobler went to lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $178,126, lottery officials said.

He said he would like to use the winnings to pay off his house and car, and save for retirement.

“Hopefully from here on out it will be an earlier retirement than I was expecting,” he said.

According to the N.C. Education Lottery, Mega Bucks Limited Edition debuted in August with five $250,000 prizes.

Since Cobler won the last $250,000 top prize, the lottery will begin steps to end the game.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil
Armed robbery suspect in custody following incident at Family Dollar in Leland
Melvin Campbell, former sergeant for the Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Lawsuit claims former sergeant was fired from Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office because of his race
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
Hicks bond hearing
Warrant: Welfare check, fraud charge in Myrtle Beach led to arrest in N.C. woman’s murder
Dequan Mullins
Man pleads guilty in connection to deadly shooting on Mother’s Day in 2020

Latest News

Almost one week after Raleigh police reported a man died in their custody, the department has...
Raleigh man tased 3 times, claimed heart problems before dying in custody: report says
Photo of flight attendant comforting nervous woman on Charlotte flight goes viral
Hillcrest, one of Wilmington’s oldest public housing communities, will soon get a new look as...
Wilmington Housing Authority to move forward with plans to redevelop neighborhoods
Alex Murdaugh exits the Colleton Co. Courthouse after the first day of jury selection.
First day of jury selection wraps up in Murdaugh trial, defense wants to block 3rd expert
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 7, 2021, deaths of...
BLOG: Day 1 of jury selection wraps in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial