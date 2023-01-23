First Alert Forecast: dry start to the week, eyeing next rain chance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday! On Sunday, January 22, Wilmington officially picked up its highest one day rainfall tally since December 22. This effectively cut the rainfall deficit for the month of January by more than half. Another beneficial shot of rain is expected Wednesday, which will eat away at another chunk of the remaining month-to-date deficit. In the meantime, rain chances will hover in the 10-20% range Monday and drop to 0% Monday night and Tuesday.

Temperatures will strive for the seasonably brisk middle and upper 5os Monday and Tuesday and take a dip to near freezing Monday night. Southwesterly winds will bring temperatures to the middle and upper 60s ahead of our next cold front.

Catch all the ups and downs in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and wherever you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

