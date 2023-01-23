First Alert Forecast: dry & brisk start to the week, shower odds in sight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nice to see you late this Monday! Wilmington officially picked up 1.79″ of rain; its highest one day rainfall tally since Hurricane Ian on September 30. This effectively cut the rainfall deficit for the month of January by about 75%. Another beneficial shot of rain is expected Wednesday, which will eat away at another chunk of the remaining month-to-date deficit. In the meantime, rain chances will drop to 0% Monday night and Tuesday.

Temperatures will take a dip near freezing Monday night and strive for the seasonably brisk middle and upper 50s Tuesday. Southwesterly winds will bring temperatures to the middle and upper 60s ahead of our next cold front.

Catch all the ups and downs in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and wherever you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.