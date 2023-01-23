Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

FDA wants a simpler COVID-19 vaccine process

FILE: The process for future COVID-19 vaccines may be similar to that for the seasonal flu...
FILE: The process for future COVID-19 vaccines may be similar to that for the seasonal flu vaccines.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration said it wants to simplify how Americans stay up-to-date on COVID-19 booster vaccinations.

The agency says, in documents posted Monday, it wants the process to be more like getting a flu shot.

That would mean assessing what COVID strands are circulating in June and then preparing a dose for the fall.

The FDA said the plan is to create a single annual shot to bolster immunity for most people, but those with certain risk factors might need two.

The FDA’s vaccines advisory committee is set to meet Thursday to discuss the plan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil
Armed robbery suspect in custody following incident at Family Dollar in Leland
Jennifer Lynn Bougie, 44, was last seen around noon on December 5, 2022.
Wilmington Police searching for woman missing since early December
Southport Fire Department removes overhang at KFC/Taco Bell.
Southport Fire Department removes drive thru overhang after accident causes structural damage
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Jan. 22, 2023
First Alert Forecast: much-needed rain for Sunday, drier start to the week
Car fire on Cedar Hill Road and I-140.
Navassa, Leland fire departments quickly extinguish car engulfed in flames

Latest News

Richard Barnett, left, an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in former...
Man who propped feet on Pelosi desk found guilty in Jan. 6 case
In this courtroom sketch, Elon Musk, left, with shareholder attorney Nicholas Porritt, appears...
Elon Musk testifies in 2nd day of Tesla tweet trial
Hicks bond hearing
Warrant: Welfare check, fraud charge in Myrtle Beach led to arrest in N.C. woman’s murder
The Dodge City Police Department put out a notice urging people to avoid the area.
Multiple people hurt after officer-involved shooting in Kansas, authorities say
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 7, 2021, deaths of...
LIVE BLOG: Audio feed of jury selection in Alex Murdaugh murder case