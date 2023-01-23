Senior Connect
Death penalty hearing under way for man found guilty of murdering retired teacher

James Edward McKamey was convicted in the 2016 murder of Carol Greer, who taught in Columbus County.
James Edward McKamey was convicted in the 2016 murder of Carol Greer, who taught in Columbus County.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A death penalty hearing is under way Monday for man who was found guilty last week in the murder of a retired music teacher.

On Friday, James Edward McKamey was convicted in the 2016 murder of Carol Greer, who taught in Columbus County.

McKamey stabbed Greer to death and then left her body near a small storage building behind her home in August 2016.

He also was found guilty of attempted murder and assault in connection to the stabbing of Reshonta Love.

According to police, McKamey stabbed Love numerous times in the arms, head and chest in the 300 block of West Nance Street on Aug. 29. Authorities were called to Greer’s residence on Smyrna Drive the next day, where they found her dead.

