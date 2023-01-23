Bladenboro police seeking assistance identifying ‘alleged suspect’ of breaking and entering

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladenboro Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify the “alleged suspect” of a breaking and entering at a convenience store on Monday.

“On January 23th, 2023 a Breaking and Entering was reported at the Fast Mart Convenient Store located on W Seaboard Street Bladenboro, NC. Pictured below is surveillance camera footage of the alleged suspect,” said the BPD in a release.

They ask anyone with information related to their identity to contact any of their officers or Chief William Howell. You can call the BPD at (910) 863-3333, and police say information and providing parties will stay anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.