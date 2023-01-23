Senior Connect
Bladenboro police seeking assistance identifying 'alleged suspect' of breaking and entering

"Alleged suspect" in Bladenboro breaking and entering on Jan. 23, according to the Bladenboro...
"Alleged suspect" in Bladenboro breaking and entering on Jan. 23, according to the Bladenboro Police Department
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladenboro Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify the “alleged suspect” of a breaking and entering at a convenience store on Monday.

“On January 23th, 2023 a Breaking and Entering was reported at the Fast Mart Convenient Store located on W Seaboard Street Bladenboro, NC. Pictured below is surveillance camera footage of the alleged suspect,” said the BPD in a release.

They ask anyone with information related to their identity to contact any of their officers or Chief William Howell. You can call the BPD at (910) 863-3333, and police say information and providing parties will stay anonymous.

