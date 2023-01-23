Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota

Six vehicles belonging to ice fishers fell through the ice on Lake Pepin in Minnesota. (WCCO, JEREMY NELSON, CNN)
By WCCO staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE PEPIN, Minn. (WCCO) - Officials warn ice fishing is never 100% safe, but many anglers on frozen lakes still take their chances - some even risk driving their cars onto the ice.

Half a dozen vehicles fell into a Minnesota lake near the Wisconsin border over the weekend.

“I was out maybe a quarter-mile out, and I had 12 inches of ice out there,” said ice fisher Brock Smith on Sunday.

For experienced anglers like Smith, who fishes twice a week at Lake Pepin, to new ones like Jessica Karges, the fish are biting, and the crowds are back.

“Got a couple perch, some walleye, of course gave away the walleye, but still got some food for tonight,” Karges said.

Smith said the parking lot was full Saturday, so drivers started parking on the lake. He watched from afar as six vehicles fell through the ice and had to be reeled in.

Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.(Submitted photo via WEAU)

While the ice may look thick enough to park on, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said vehicles should park at least fifty feet apart and move every two hours to avoid sinking.

“I felt bad for them because, I mean, it could happen to anybody, and they didn’t know they shouldn’t have been parking out there,” Smith said.

He said he had parked out there the weekend before.

“And somebody came and parked next to me, and I came and did the long walk and moved my vehicle to a parking spot, so that could have been my truck out there,” Smith said.

Lake Pepin is a naturally occurring lake on the Mississippi River. After seeing people fall through over the years, Smith hopes for more signage like these new ones put up after Saturday’s sinkage.

“The season really it’s always like this, so that’s why you see a lot of foot traffic and snowmobiles and four wheelers,” he said. “And we all wish and wait for us to be able to drive out there.”

The DNR says driving a snowmobile or an ATV on ice requires at least five inches of ice. Cars and small trucks need eight to 12 inches.

“Don’t park near the shore; just don’t park near the shore,” Karges said.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a suspect is in custody following an...
Armed robbery suspect in custody following incident at Family Dollar in Leland
Jennifer Lynn Bougie, 44, was last seen around noon on December 5, 2022.
Wilmington Police searching for woman missing since early December
Southport Fire Department removes overhang at KFC/Taco Bell.
Southport Fire Department removes drive thru overhang after accident causes structural damage
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Jan. 22, 2023
First Alert Forecast: much-needed rain for Sunday, drier start to the week
Car fire on Cedar Hill Road and I-140.
Navassa, Leland fire departments quickly extinguish car engulfed in flames

Latest News

Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Authorities search for motive in Lunar New Year massacre
South College Road
Lucky Joe Coffee on College Road to close at the end of the month
James Edward McKamey was convicted in the 2016 murder of Carol Greer, who taught in Columbus...
Death penalty hearing under way for man found guilty of murdering retired teacher
"Alleged suspect" in Bladenboro breaking and entering on Jan. 23, according to the Bladenboro...
Bladenboro police seeking assistance identifying ‘alleged suspect’ of breaking and entering
The stamps that never expire are going to cost a bit more.
Forever Stamps are more expensive