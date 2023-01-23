2023 Cape Fear Hooley to take place at Waterline Brewing Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 2023 Cape Fear Hooley is scheduled to take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Waterline Brewing Company.

According to the announcement, the event will feature dancing, music, food and drinks. Organizers stated that seating has been expanded for this year’s Hooley, although attendees are welcome to bring their own seats.

The full schedule, including the list of performers, can be found on the event website.

Waterline Brewing Company is located at 721 Surry St. in Wilmington. Their new “Hooley Red” ale will be available for the event.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.