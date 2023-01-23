Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

1 hospitalized after crash involving Robeson County school bus

(WDBJ7)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Robeson County School bus Monday morning.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said the school bus was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile Road as the Jeep was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile, in Lumberton.

The driver of the school bus attempted a three-point turn in the T-intersection and was hit by the Jeep.

NCHP Trooper Creech said there were nine children on the bus at the time. None were injured.

According to Creech, the bus driver contributed to the crash through “unsafe movement.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil
Armed robbery suspect in custody following incident at Family Dollar in Leland
Melvin Campbell, former sergeant for the Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Lawsuit claims former sergeant was fired from Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office because of his race
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
Hicks bond hearing
Warrant: Welfare check, fraud charge in Myrtle Beach led to arrest in N.C. woman’s murder
Dequan Mullins
Man pleads guilty in connection to deadly shooting on Mother’s Day in 2020

Latest News

A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a crash with two other cars on...
Deputy involved in three-car collision in New Hanover County
Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in...
Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a lane has reopened along...
Lane reopens on N.C. 133 following vehicle crash
The right, eastbound lane has reopened along I-140 near U.S. 421 following a four-vehicle crash...
Lane reopens on I-140 following crash involving four vehicles
North Front Street in downtown Wilmington
North Front Street reopens after months of construction