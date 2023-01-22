Senior Connect
Wilmington Police searching for woman missing since early December

Jennifer Lynn Bougie, 44, was last seen around noon on December 5, 2022.(Wilmington Police Department)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 4:02 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for a woman that was last seen in early December.

Jennifer Lynn Bougie, 44, was last seen around noon on December 5, 2022. She was near the 4700 block of New Centre Drive in Wilmington.

Bougie has green eyes and brown hair. She’s about 5′3″ tall and weighs approximately 111 lbs.

If you see her, you’re asked to call 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call (910) 343-3609.

