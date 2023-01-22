Senior Connect
Southport Fire Department removes drive thru overhang after accident causes structural damage

Southport Fire Department removes overhang at KFC/Taco Bell.
Southport Fire Department removes overhang at KFC/Taco Bell.(Southport Fire Department)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Fire Department responded to a call at the KFC and Taco Bell Saturday afternoon after an accident caused structural damage to the building.

Thankfully there were no injuries in this incident. Due to safety concerns, crews removed the overhang in the drive thru, which is where the damage to the building occurred.

According to a Facebook post by the Southport Fire Department, the business stayed open as crews were on scene for a little more than an hour.

