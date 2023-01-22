Navassa, Leland fire departments quickly extinguish car engulfed in flames

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - A car fire shut down part of Cedar Hill Road and I-140 near Navassa Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded and found the car fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire. Both Navassa and Leland fire departments responded to the call.

A spokesperson for the Town of Leland said there were no injuries and the road is back open now.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.