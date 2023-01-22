Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: much-needed rain for Sunday

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. morning, Jan. 21, 2023
By Claire Fry
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Saturday was a sharp reminder that winter is far from over with afternoon readings in the upper 40s and lower 50s after several mild spring-like days. Today we turn our attention to an approaching Gulf storm, which will bring periods of rain and possibly a few embedded heavy thunderstorms. Expect drought-denting rainfall tallies of at least an inch or two across southeastern North Carolina through the evening.

Showers will continue into Sunday evening with rain quickly ending by early Monday morning. Highs will range from the upper 50s inland to 60s along the coast.

After a cool and mostly sunny break for much of Monday and Tuesday, another Gulf-enriched system will bring rain and thunderstorm chances back into the mix on Wednesday. These two systems are expected to put a dent in the ongoing drought.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and wherever you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

