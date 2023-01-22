First Alert Forecast: much-needed rain for Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Saturday was a sharp reminder that winter is far from over with afternoon readings in the upper 40s and lower 50s after several mild spring-like days. Today we turn our attention to an approaching Gulf storm, which will bring periods of rain and possibly a few embedded heavy thunderstorms. Expect drought-denting rainfall tallies of at least an inch or two across southeastern North Carolina through the evening.

Sunday's potent Gulf storm is on track to produce widespread one to two inch rainfall totals in SE NC. Watch out for some stronger embedded thunderstorms, gusty winds, and ponding on area roadways. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/SkDNJqj6No — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) January 21, 2023

Showers will continue into Sunday evening with rain quickly ending by early Monday morning. Highs will range from the upper 50s inland to 60s along the coast.

After a cool and mostly sunny break for much of Monday and Tuesday, another Gulf-enriched system will bring rain and thunderstorm chances back into the mix on Wednesday. These two systems are expected to put a dent in the ongoing drought.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.



