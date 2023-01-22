Senior Connect
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in identifying armed robbery suspect

Armed robbery suspect.
Armed robbery suspect.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Lanvale Road in Leland.

“The suspect is described as a tall, black/bi-racial male in his late 20s, wearing a green hoodie, blue mask, blue gloves, gray sweatpants with red symbols on pockets and dreads to about the bottom of his ears,” a BCSO Facebook post said. “The suspect left on foot headed towards HWY 17.”

If you have any information you are asked to contact Det. Hill at (910) 713-6071 or call 911.

